Michigan health system invests $800M in new ASCs, other projects

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved a plan to build multiple ASCs in the area, among other projects, the company said Sept. 20.

The $800 million plan includes an ASC in Lansing and funding for an unspecified number of future ASCs around the city and its suburbs. The plan will also fund investments in Sparrow's four community hospitals, construction of a medical office building and expansion of the Sparrow Hospital emergency department.