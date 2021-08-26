4 physicians open multispecialty ASC in Arizona

A group of surgeons and anesthesiologists is opening a multispecialty surgery center with capacity for patients to stay overnight in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to AZ Business Magazine.

The physicians are:

Anthony Admire, MD, plastic surgeon

Michael Dersam, MD, orthopedic surgeon

William Nordlie, MD, anesthesiologist

Esteban Magaña, MD, anesthesiologist

The Paradise Valley Multi-Specialty Surgery Center, which opens Aug. 28, has the capability to perform 40 to 60 cases per day. Services provided will include spine surgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, general surgery and gastrointestinal procedures.

The ASC has four operating rooms and two procedure rooms with advanced surgical equipment.

"Our brand-new, state-of-the-art facility has oversized operating rooms, the latest in high-tech equipment and a nearly paperless electronic medical records and registration system," Dr. Admire told the publication. "Physicians can bring their patients and provide them with all the same things a traditional hospital does but in a luxury environment to help settle their nerves as they go into surgery."