SurgCenter Development wraps up Michigan ASC

SurgCenter Development is finishing an ASC in East Lansing, Mich., according to a LinkedIn post by Kadean Construction Company, the construction company involved with the project.

The 7,175-square-foot facility, dubbed the Grand River Surgery Center, recently reached tenant fit out, the post said.

This is Kadean Construction's 26th ASC developed with SurgCenter.

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter also recently opened a 6,800-square-foot ASC in Crown Point, Ind. Here are five more updates from the company in 2021.