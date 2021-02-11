Washington hospital breaks ground on $70M ASC project

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9, clarkcountytoday.com reported Feb. 10.

The clinic is developing a three-story, 75,500-square-foot building it plans to open in November 2022. The building will be across the street from the practice's Salmon Creek, Wash., location.

The entire project will cost $70 million. The ASC will have six surgical suites and will share a building with an urgent care. The medical office building will feature several specialties, such as orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, foot and ankle surgery, and sports medicine.

Recently, Vancouver Clinic performed its first ASC-based outpatient knee replacement in January. This new ASC will allow the clinic to perform more outpatient procedures going forward.

