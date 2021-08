Physicians, Tennessee health system team up on new ASC

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare and local physician partners opened an ASC in Talbott, Tenn., Standard Banner reported Aug. 19. The 12,000-square-foot center, dubbed the Volunteer Surgery Center, features three operating rooms and one procedure room. It will offer ophthalmology surgeries, minimally invasive orthopedic procedures and ENT surgeries, among other services.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.