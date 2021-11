Bronson Healthcare kicked off construction on its new ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company is headquartered, according to a Nov. 8 news release.

The $19.3 million, 18,000-square-foot facility will have four operating rooms and will focus on outpatient orthopedic and sports medicine procedures. The center sits on part of a 52-acre site that Bronson is developing into a healthcare campus, according to the release.