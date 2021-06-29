Multispecialty joint-venture ASC opens in Texas — 5 things to know

Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility, opened June 18 in Waxahachie, according to The Waxahachie Sun.

Five notes:

1. The ASC specializes in orthopedics, colon and rectal surgery, gastroenterology, urology, ophthalmology, general surgery and gynecology.

2. The 14,500-square-foot center has three operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

3. The ASC is a joint venture between the surgeons, Texas Health Resources and Surgical Care Affiliates, according to its website.

4. Seven surgeons operate at the facility: Marc Roux, MD, and Joshua McSpadden, DO, (orthopedics); Yomi Fayiga, MD, and Anuj Kandel, MD, (colon and rectal surgery); Achal Modi, MD, (urology); and Galen Kemp, MD, and Rajiv Rugwani, MD, (ophthalmology).

5. Texas Health Surgery Center is the anchor tenant in the 26,000-square-foot medical office building recently completed by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.