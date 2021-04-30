OSU Wexner plans $137.9M facility with ASC

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio, the City Scene Columbus reported April 21.

The roughly 250,000-square-foot facility will feature a medical office building and ASC, which will offer surgery, endoscopy, physical therapy, imaging, urgent care, pharmacy and sterilization operations.

The facility will offer services including mammograms; colonoscopies; ophthalmology; ear, nose and throat; heart and vascular; and digestive services, according to the City Scene Columbus.

The project will employ 350 faculty providers and staff and generate a payroll of $50 million in the next decade. The facility expects to serve an estimated 1,000 patients per day after its opening.

