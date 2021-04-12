Kentucky hospital building $16M surgery center

Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall.

The 23,000-square-foot center will contain three operating rooms, three procedure rooms, 14 patient rooms and six post-anesthesia care units.

The building will relocate OCH's current surgical department, endoscopy suite and outpatient surgical rooms to one location.

OCH received $21.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in August 2020 to build a surgery center.

