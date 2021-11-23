New ASC is Michigan town's first

West Bloomfield, Mich.-based American Surgical Group opened the multispecialty Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Surgical Center, the company said in a Nov. 23 news release.

The 16,000-square-foot ASC is the community's first, according to the release. It houses four 640-square-foot operating and procedure rooms, 18 pre-op and post-op beds, and three patient suites with private restrooms.

The center is set within a 31,000-square-foot medical building, according to the release.