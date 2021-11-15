Orlando Health plans South Lakeland hospital with ASC

Orlando (Fla.) Health is moving forward with the construction of a hospital featuring a 20,000-square-foot ASC, The Ledger reported Nov. 12.

The Lakeland Highlands Hospital in South Lakeland will have 136 inpatient beds, 240,000 square feet of medical office space, 20,000 square feet of retail space and a 150-room hotel, according to the newspaper, which cites Orlando Health CEO Jamal Hakim, MD.

Construction is slated to begin this spring, and the hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2024.