St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical, the country's largest private joint-venture operator of ASCs, are opening a gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala., according to a Nov. 1 report in the Shelby County Reporter.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot center will include four operating rooms, according to the report. It is estimated to cost $7.7 million and should open in the first quarter of 2022.