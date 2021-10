Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will begin construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall, nola.com reported Oct. 11.

The center, which will be adjacent to the health system's Paul D. Cordes Outpatient Pavilion, will include 12 surgical suites. The facility's clinical capabilities are still being developed.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.