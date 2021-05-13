Nebraska health system cuts ribbon at new surgery center

Grand Island, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Francis will open its new surgery center May 19, local news affiliate KSNB reported May 12.

The health system held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the St. Francis Surgery Center, which replaces a 40-year-old surgery center. The new facility is 37,500-square-feet and has seven operating rooms, a sterilization center and new imaging technology.

CHI Health St. Francis broke ground on the surgery center in May 2019.

