Virginia-based physician-owned groups, health system opening joint-venture surgery center

Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.

Cape Surgical, Obelisk Group and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare took over a building that first opened as a hospital department in 2015. It will now operate as a jointly owned surgery center.

Jennifer Miles-Thomas, MD, a physician partner, said the center will specialize in urology and minimally invasive spine surgery. She added the center will also have robotic technology.

Reese Jackson, president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, said: "These talented physicians are dedicated to their patients and well-regarded in our community for their high quality. As a team, we can innovate and offer advanced treatments now, and well into the future."

