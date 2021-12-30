UI Health adding 200,000-square-foot ASC in Chicago

Chicago-based University of Illinois Health is building a new ASC in the city, set to open in fall 2022.

The 200,000-square-foot, six-floor Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics will offer gastroenterology, urology, head and neck, otolaryngology, transplant services and ophthalmology, the health system said.

The facility's third floor will house the Bruno & Sallie Pasquinelli Outpatient Surgery Center, UI Health said. It will include eight operating rooms and a 24-bay, pre- and postanesthesia care unit. It will connect to the main hospital via a skybridge over West Taylor Street.

UI Health said the new facility will create about 100 full-time jobs.