Excela Health planning $12M ASC in shopping center

Excela Health plans to build a $12 million ASC in Connellsville, Pa., next year, Pittsburgh Business Times reported Nov. 3.

The 30,000-square-foot ASC will be in a shopping center and offer gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, bariatric and general surgery, as well as gynecology and orthopedic services.

If its plans are approved, the health system said it expects to open the ASC in 2023.

Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health recently finished a $10 million, cancer-focused surgery center at its hospital in Latrobe, Pa.