Joint-venture ASC opens in Michigan

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists have opened an $8 million ASC, the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center, The Exponent reported.

The project also included a third-party developer and eight spine and orthopedic surgeons with practices in the area, a press release said.

The 17,800-square-foot ASC had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November 2020, and has performed roughly 15 surgeries while it awaits Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

The center offers outpatient orthopedic and spine procedures. Construction of the facility was spearheaded by Kalamazoo, Mich.-based CSM Group.

