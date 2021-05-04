$8M joint-venture ASC breaks ground in Arizona

MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate and Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus, REBusiness reported May 4.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will provide additional surgical services for TMC Rincon. The ASC also has the capacity for a potential 3,000-square-foot expansion, REBusiness said.

Kraus-Anderson is contracting the ASC, which is slated for completion spring 2022.

