Baylor St. Luke’s 1st in US to use new minimally invasive surgical tech

Houston-based Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center has begun clinical use of GE HealthCare’s Allia Moveo imaging platform, becoming the first hospital in the U.S to install the system.

The technology is used in hybrid operating rooms and supports complex minimally invasive procedures with real-time imaging, according to a news release from the hospital.

Allia Moveo provides high-quality 3D imaging and AI-assisted tools that help physicians visualize anatomy during cardiovascular, vascular and other interventional procedures. The system also compensates for breathing motion and reduces interference from metal implants.

The platform features a compact, cable-free design that allows clinicians to reposition imaging equipment during procedures without interrupting care, which can support faster workflow and improved precision.

Gustavo Oderich, MD, a vascular surgeon and professor of surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, said the system allows physicians to manage increasingly complex minimally invasive procedures with improved imaging and flexibility.