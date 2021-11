Chesapeake Urology Associates opened an office and ASC in Annapolis, Md., this month.

Next to ASC, the office includes patient exam rooms, physician offices and areas for minor office procedures, the practice said during an early November ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owings Mill, Md.-based Chesapeake Urology Associates operates 35 medical offices and 18 ASCs in Maryland and Delaware with a portfolio of more than 85 physicians.