$225.6M outpatient facility with surgery center breaks ground in Kentucky

Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., has broken ground on a $225.6 million outpatient medical pavilion, The News-Enterprise reports.

The 282,000-square-foot facility will comprise a cancer center, 12 surgical suites including a hybrid operating room, three cardiac catheterization labs and a multidisciplinary outpatient medical office building.

Specialty care including cardiology, pulmonary care, urology, vascular care, wound care and hyperbaric therapy will be provided at the outpatient pavilion, which will be about 75 percent of the size of the hospital.

"We know the vital role that Baptist Health Hardin plays in this region, caring for more than 400,000 Central Kentuckians, and that number is going to get much larger," Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said. "We want to send a clear message that we are dedicated to strengthening and fueling Baptist Health Hardin's tremendous growth."

Baptist Health said it expects the facility to be open in 2024.