SurgCenter developing orthopedic-focused New Hampshire ASC

Nashville, Tenn.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021.

SurgCenter expects to open Lighthouse Surgical Suites in Hollis, N.H., in the spring.

The 7,630-square-foot ASC will have two operating rooms and will specialize in orthopedics and total joint replacements.

Chris Urban, MD, chief development officer for SurgCenter, said, "We work hand-in-hand with surgeons to create custom facilities that offer their patients the convenience, level of service and safety they seek for their procedures to ensure the best possible outcomes, and as we enter 2021 in the midst of a global health crisis, the need has never been greater."

This is SurgCenter's first new development since selling 45 surgery centers to Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare for $1.1 billion.

