Virginia Physicians for Women opens $16M headquarters with ASC

Virginia Physicians for Women has opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va., RichmondBizSense reported Nov. 12.

The two-story, 41,000-square-foot facility in Midlothian, which houses the practice's administrative office, surgical center and clinic, will allow the practice to increase its daily patient volume by 20 percent.

The more than 30-physician group bought the 4-acre site for $1.7 million in August 2020, according to RichmondBizSense