UC Davis planning $75M ASC

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center, according to the university.

The 57,000-square-foot ASC is part of the university medical center’s $1.9 billion expansion and renovation project planned over the next 10 years.

The university also is planning a $300 million renovation to its existing Ellison Ambulatory Care Center and an 800,000-square-foot tower addition to its Sacramento campus.

UC Davis Health also is expanding its ophthalmology ambulatory care center, the Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute, on its main campus.