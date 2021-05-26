UC Davis planning $75M ASC

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center, according to the university

The 57,000-square-foot ASC is part of the university medical center’s $1.9 billion expansion and renovation project planned over the next 10 years. 

The university also is planning a $300 million renovation to its existing Ellison Ambulatory Care Center and an 800,000-square-foot tower addition to its Sacramento campus. 

UC Davis Health also is expanding its ophthalmology ambulatory care center, the Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute, on its main campus.

