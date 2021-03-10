South Carolina health system offers 1st services at new medical office building; surgery center under development

Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center Northeast opened an urgent care, imaging center, and physical and occupational therapy facility, with more services planned, Cola Daily reported March 9.

The health system is rolling out new services for the facility in phases.

The facility will eventually include an outpatient surgery center and specialty physician offices specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine, urology, podiatry, cardiology, ENT and a community education center.

The medical office building is 225,000 square feet and has been under construction for about two years.

