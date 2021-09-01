33 ASCs in August

From New York to California, here are 33 ASCs opened or announced in August, as reported by Becker's ASC Review.

1. The University of Rochester is converting a former Sears building to an ASC in Henrietta, N.Y.

2. Jackson Township-based, 5-physician Ohio Head and Neck Surgeons is opening an ASC.

3. Arise Vascular and local physicians opened a cardiovascular ASC in Lafayette, La.

4. Parma, Ohio-based Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center will open its 11th office in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

5. The U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, Mich., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

6. Vail (Colo.) Health in November is expected to open a $70 million medical center with an ASC that specializes in orthopedic and pain management procedures.

7. Bowling Green, Ky.-based Interventional Pain Specialists applied to open an ASC focused on non-narcotic pain treatments.

8. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for an ASC in Bozeman, Mont.

9. A group of surgeons and anesthesiologists is opening a multispecialty surgery center with capacity for patients to stay overnight in Scottsdale, Ariz.

10. Gainesvillle, Ga.-based Southern Pain and Spine is opening a surgery center.

11. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates held a grand opening for a new ASC.

12. American Surgical Group will open a 16,000-square-foot multispecialty ASC in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

13. Sovereign Medical Group finished an ASC in New York City.

14. Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center.

15. Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.

16. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital is building an ASC.

17. UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas.

18. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare and local physician partners opened an ASC in Talbott, Tenn.

19. Builders broke ground on a new plastic surgery center in Huntsville, Ala.

20. Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions are opening a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz.

21. Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a medical building with an ASC.

22. Northwest Eye Surgeons opened an ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Seattle.

23. Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.

24. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group opened a five-operating room surgery center that has been in the works since 2019.

25. SurgiCore Surgical Centers is building an ASC in New York City.

26. Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah.

27. A new ASC for gastrointestinal procedures is coming to Ascension St. Vincent's One Nineteen campus in Hoover, Ala.

28. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received approval to build an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.).

29. A 7,600-square-foot medical office building with ASC was proposed in Margate, Fla.

30. ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa.

31. An ASC is proposed in UC Davis Health's 34.5-acre expansion in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

32. A two-story multispecialty surgery center opened at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

33. Plymouth (Minn.) Planning Commission unanimously approved a mixed-use development that will house a Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC and clinic.