$20M surgery center opened by Montana hospital

Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19, NBC affiliate KHQ reports.

The three-story, 60,000-square-foot facility provides family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric care.

Radiology surgery, ambulatory surgery and a gastrointestinal clinic will be available in the next six to nine months, according to the report. The surgery center is on the ground floor with specialty services and primary services on the other floors.

The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, which owns the project.

