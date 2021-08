Parma, Ohio-based Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center will open its11th office in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The practice is booking appointments for the new center, which will open Sept. 20, according to an Aug. 28 LinkedIn post.

Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center offers multiple treatment options for skin conditions, including Mohs micrographic surgery and cryosurgery, and cosmetic dermatology.