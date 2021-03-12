Florida hospital building surgical center

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building, the South Florida Business Journal reported March 12.

The center will be two-stories and 80,470 square feet. It will have 18 operating rooms.

The hospital is building the surgical center to keep pace with competitors in the area.

The project would be the largest capital project in the hospital's history and will create more than 100 jobs.

