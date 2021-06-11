Comprehensive Surgical Care breaks ground on 2nd ASC in $125M expansion

Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Surgical Care began construction on its second ASC in Flagstaff, Ariz., according to an email from the company.

The multispecialty ASC is a part of CSC's 20-ASC, $125 million expansion planned over the next two years.

The 81,000-square-foot center will feature two operating rooms, two presurgery rooms, three postanesthesia care unit beds, four exam rooms, two bariatric rooms and an ultrasound room.

The ASC will be certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to the email.