Kentucky pain group applies for new ASC

Bowling Green, Ky.-based Interventional Pain Specialists has seen rising demand for its services after the trend away from opioid prescriptions, and now the company is looking to open an ASC focused on non-narcotic pain treatments, according to The Bowling-Green Daily News.

If approved, the surgery center is expected to cost $833,347.21. It would be a renovation of existing IPS space and would serve four IPS locations: one in Bowling Green, one in Glasgow and one in Franklin. It would be Bowling Green’s first ASC geared toward non-narcotic interventional pain treatment.

The application for the new ASC is still under review with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.