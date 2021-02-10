New Mexico hospital, medical office building & ASC opens

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus, HC+ONews reported Feb. 10.

Three Crosses Regional Hospital broke ground in November 2018 and recently accepted patients. The campus cost $75 million to develop.

The hospital is 97,000 square feet. A 65,000-square-foot medical office building is adjacent to it. The building houses physician offices and an ASC.

The campus will be further developed to add an urgent care center, day care facility, more medical offices, a rehabilitation hospital, a dialysis center and an assisted living center.

The project was overseen by McCarthy Building Companies and Tetrad Property Group of Omaha.

