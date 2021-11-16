Construction begins on Las Vegas facility with physician-owned ASC

Construction is underway on a Las Vegas facility featuring an orthopedic ASC, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Nov. 16. 

The three-story, 70,000-square-foot Queensridge Medical Center is about 70 percent leased. 

About half of the facility will be leased to Mike Crovetti, MD, founder of Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, who also has an ownership stake in the building. 

Dr. Crovetti plans to have an ASC in the facility with four operating rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab and overnight recovery rooms. It's slated to open by the end of 2022. 

 

