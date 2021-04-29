Healthcare group-physician joint venture opens ASC in Alabama

Outpatient surgery resumed at Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier after the opening of an ASC — a joint venture between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders, wrbl.com reported April 28.

The facility originally opened in 2010, but received extensive renovation in 2020. The ASC now features four operating rooms, one procedure room, two recovery areas, a central sterile department, a C-arm radiographic machine with a vascular package and a new ultrasound machine.

To start, surgeons will focus on orthopedic, gastroenterology, and general and vascular surgery procedures. There are eight surgeons currently practicing at the ASC, and others are being actively recruited, according to wrbl.com.

