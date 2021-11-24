First-ever special needs ASC requests federal construction aid

The Multi-Assistance Center at accessible amusement park Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio is building an ASC focused on treating individuals with special needs, according to a Nov. 23 Virtual Builders Exchange report.

The project's developer, Economic Development Administration, is asking for federal aid for the ASC, which the developer said is "the only ASC known to focus on assisting the special needs population."

The ASC will be part of the $20.5 million, 165,171-square-foot Multi-Assistance Center facility, which aims to provide medical and non-medical services in a "one-stop shop" model to individuals of all ages with special needs Work on the project began in February 2021, and interior finish-out work is expected to finish by the end of June 2022, according to the report.