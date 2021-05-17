Joint venture opens first cardiovascular ASC in Colorado

The Vascular Institute of the Rockies has opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver, according to a May 17 release.

The center is a joint venture between the VIR, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional, Vascular Labs of the Rockies and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

The 21,000-square-foot, multispecialty facility is both an ASC and an office-based laboratory that offers vascular, cardiac and interventional radiology services.

The building includes a catheterization lab procedure room, a minimally invasive procedure room, six postanesthesia care bays, a Phase II bay, nine exam rooms, seven ultrasound rooms and one conference room for clinical education and physician training.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.