Physician breaks ground on reproductive clinic with ASC in Las Vegas

Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas.

The 18,500-square-foot center will house the Fertility Center of Las Vegas, as well as an ASC and laboratory. It will be a part of a nearly 4.5-acre commercial property.

The center broke ground April 20 and is expected to open in mid-2022.

The Fertility Center of Las Vegas has been serving patients since 1988, and the relocation will accommodate the center's growth.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.