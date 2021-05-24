SCA's joint-venture ASC breaks ground in Minnesota

Developers broke ground May 20 on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health, CCX Media reported.

The surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., is expected to open in about 10 months and is the partnership's first ASC. More surgery centers are planned across the Twin Cities in the next five years.

Allina Health announced plans for the ASC in February. It will be 18,000-square-feet with four operating rooms. The multispecialty center will include ENT, orthopedics, urology and general surgery, according to CCX Media.