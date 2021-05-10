Salem Health opens joint-venture ASC

Salem (Ore.) Health's new outpatient surgery center is now seeing patients, according to a May 9 LinkedIn post.

The ASC serves the Salem Outpatient Surgery Center, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery, according to the Statesman Journal.

Renovation of the 42,000-square-foot building, which Salem Health purchased in 2016, was completed in March.

"Advances in surgical technology and techniques allow more surgeries to be done as scheduled procedures in outpatient surgery centers, rather than the hospital setting," hospital officials said in a statement to the Statesman Journal. "This partnership will provide high-quality surgical services at a lower cost, since the cases are less medically complex and do not require hospital services."

