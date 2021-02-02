Minnesota health system plans 32,000-square-foot ASC: 4 details

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall, according to a StarTribune report.

Four details:

1. The health system expects to begin construction on the 32,000-square-foot ASC this spring. It will include a laboratory and pharmacy.

2. Essentia purchased the space in Duluth, a former Sears, in 2020. The ASC, lab and pharmacy will take up 40 percent of the overall square footage.

3. On Feb. 9, the Duluth Planning Commission will consider Essentia's proposal for the center.The facility could open by spring 2022.

4. Dan Cebelinski, Essentia's director of facilities, told the city's planning commission that the surgery center will meet the growing patient demand for outpatient services.

