UChicago microhospital, ASC in Indiana OK'd over Franciscan Health's objection

The University of Chicago's proposal for a for a microhospital with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., was approved Nov. 1, but Franciscan Health says the facility is unnecessary, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

The Crown Point City Council unanimously approved a special use for the 116,000-square-foot facility. At the meeting, Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point, asked the council to reject the proposal, saying the facility is "an unnecessary microhospital and a duplication of emergency services," according to the Chicago Tribune.

Audre Bagnall, executive vice president of business development and chief strategy officer at University of Chicago, disagreed.

"This project will provide significant benefits to the community in terms of our high-qualityhealthcare services," she said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "We think our presence will enhance the breadth of specialty services available to patients in the community."

The microhospital will have eight trauma bays and eight inpatient beds and offer imaging, medical and surgical oncology, radiation oncology and infusion chemotherapy, among other services. The ASC will have two operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

The facility is expected to see 110,000 patients annually and create 150 jobs.