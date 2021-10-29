$53M hospital with surgery center opens in Maryland

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge, a new $53 million medical facility with an ASC, began accepting patients Oct. 28, according to The Star Democrat.
Alongside the outpatient surgery center, the facility includes a 22-bed emergency care section, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, rehabilitation services, chronic disease management services and community education room.
The facility has been under construction since January 2020.