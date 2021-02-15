Jax Spine & Pain Center to break ground on $25M outpatient facility, medical office building

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers will break ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville Feb. 17.

Here are three things to know:

1. The facility will be three stories and 54,000 square feet, according to a Feb. 15 report from the Jacksonville Daily Record.

2. University of Florida Health Jacksonville physicians will have access to the facility to perform outpatient surgeries and meet with patients.

3. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2022. It will include orthopedic, gastroenterology and neurosurgical services.

