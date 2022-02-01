24 ASCs added in December

Here are 24 ASCs opened or announced in December 2021:

1. Chicago-based University of Illinois Health is building a new ASC in the city, set to open in fall 2022.

2. The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville is opening a campus with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio.

3. The Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center is converting its former women's center to a surgery center.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has opened a multispecialty ASC with 18 physician partners in the Nashville, Tenn., suburb of Brentwood.

5. Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare opened a multispecialty ASC in partnership with 24 physicians.

6. HCA Healthcare and its joint venture partners have completed a medical office building with an ASC on its Houston campus.

7. Physician Partners of America is opening a multispecialty ASC in Orange Park, Fla.

8. Baton Rouge, La.-based Ochsner Medical Complex-The Grove opened a comprehensive pediatric clinic featuring an ASC.

9-11. Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health, both based in Phoenix, have added three ASCs in Arizona, Atlas said Dec. 20.

12. Bangor-based Vision Care of Maine is opening an ASC in Auburn in 2022.

13. Physician Partners of America plans to open a multispecialty ASC in Florida during the first quarter of 2022.

14-16. A 77,500-square-foot medical office building in Minneapolis suburb St. Louis Park featuring three ASCs was completed in November.

17. Proliance Orthopedic Associates and Valley Medical Center, both based in Renton, Wash., opened an ASC on Dec. 15, Proliance said.

18. Sinai Chicago opened an ASC in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

19. Sanford Health opened an ASC in Bismarck, N.D.

20. Bozeman, Mont.-based Vance Thompson Vision plans to build a three-story surgical center.

21. UBMD Physicians' Group is planning to build a 163,200-square-foot medical building with a surgery center in Amherst, N.Y.

22. An orthopedic ASC is being built in Clovis, Calif.

23. East Alabama Health and a group of 16 local physicians have opened an ASC to patients in Auburn, Ala., the health system said Nov. 30.

24. A group of orthopedic surgeons and a plastic surgeon are combining to develop a three-story medical office building with a surgery center in Rogers, Ark.