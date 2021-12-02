ASC boom in November: 41 new centers

Here are 41 ASCs Becker's ASC Review reported on in November:

  1. UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the Rex Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.).
  2. The Multi-Assistance Center at accessible amusement park Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio is building an ASC focused on treating individuals with special needs.
  3. Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC.
  4. West Bloomfield, Mich.-based American Surgical Group opened the multispecialty Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Surgical Center. 
  5. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health is opening a $384 million outpatient tower.
  6. Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., broke ground on a $225.6 million outpatient medical pavilion with an ASC. 
  7. Surgery Center Services of America broke ground on a multispecialty ASC in South Bend, Ind.
  8. Chesapeake Urology Associates opened an office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.
  9. The Tinley Park (Ill.) Village Board approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a $69 million outpatient center with a surgery center. 
  10. Construction is underway on a Las Vegas facility featuring an orthopedic ASC.
  11. Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers said it plans to expand its presence in California with four new locations.
  12. Vail (Colo.) Health opened a medical center with an ASC in Dillon, Colo.
  13. Orlando (Fla.) Health is moving forward with the construction of a hospital featuring a 20,000-square-foot ASC.
  14. Virginia Physicians for Women opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va.
  15. Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo.
  16. Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City cut the ribbon on its new orthopedic surgery center.
  17. Hudson Physicians, a physician-owned clinic in Hudson, Wis., broke ground on a $50 million medical center project that will include an ASC.
  18. UT Health San Antonio plans to build a $50 million medical office building with an ASC.
  19. Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC.
  20. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health kicked off construction on a $30 million facility that will replace Brookwood Baptist Medical Center's current operating rooms.
  21. Commercial real estate firm MPV Properties is developing a 22,000-square-foot medical office building in Charlotte, N.C., with an ASC. 
  22. Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC. 
  23. Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio broke ground on a project featuring a hospital, medical office building and ASC. 
  24. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a Saratoga Springs, Utah, campus that will hold an ASC.
  25. Bronson Healthcare kicked off construction on its new ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company is headquartered. 
  26. Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is building an ASC in Mills River, N.C.
  27. Wichita, Kan.-based Grene Vision Group is planning a building with an ASC adjacent to its existing facility. 
  28. A Surgery Center Services of America-designed laser eye surgery ASC has been completed in Huntsville, Ala.
  29. Surgery Center Services of America opened the Epic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.
  30. A site plan review committee on Nov. 1 approved plans for Bellin Health's ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
  31. The Pain Treatment Center of America in Texarkana, Ark., is building a new facility with an ASC.
  32. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is opening an ASC in Bismarck, N.D.
  33. Excela Health plans to build a $12 million ASC in Connellsville, Pa.
  34. Excelsior Orthopedics is moving forward with its $6.2 million, two-phase expansion on an ASC affiliate, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center.
  35. Advanced Pain Care opened a new outpatient surgical facility in South Austin, Texas.
  36. Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth opened a redesigned surgery center in Germantown, a Memphis suburb.
  37. Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, the newly formed joint venture ASC company led by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.
  38. The University of Chicago's proposal for a for a microhospital with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., was approved.
  39. Crystal Clinic opened an orthopedic hospital with an ASC Nov. 1 in Fairlawn, Ohio.
  40. St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical are opening a gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala.
  41. The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding to Gas City, Ind., with a surgery center.

