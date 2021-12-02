ASC boom in November: 41 new centers

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are 41 ASCs Becker's ASC Review reported on in November:
- UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the Rex Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.).
- The Multi-Assistance Center at accessible amusement park Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio is building an ASC focused on treating individuals with special needs.
- Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC.
- West Bloomfield, Mich.-based American Surgical Group opened the multispecialty Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Surgical Center.
- Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health is opening a $384 million outpatient tower.
- Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., broke ground on a $225.6 million outpatient medical pavilion with an ASC.
- Surgery Center Services of America broke ground on a multispecialty ASC in South Bend, Ind.
- Chesapeake Urology Associates opened an office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.
- The Tinley Park (Ill.) Village Board approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a $69 million outpatient center with a surgery center.
- Construction is underway on a Las Vegas facility featuring an orthopedic ASC.
- Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers said it plans to expand its presence in California with four new locations.
- Vail (Colo.) Health opened a medical center with an ASC in Dillon, Colo.
- Orlando (Fla.) Health is moving forward with the construction of a hospital featuring a 20,000-square-foot ASC.
- Virginia Physicians for Women opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va.
- Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo.
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City cut the ribbon on its new orthopedic surgery center.
- Hudson Physicians, a physician-owned clinic in Hudson, Wis., broke ground on a $50 million medical center project that will include an ASC.
- UT Health San Antonio plans to build a $50 million medical office building with an ASC.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC.
- Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health kicked off construction on a $30 million facility that will replace Brookwood Baptist Medical Center's current operating rooms.
- Commercial real estate firm MPV Properties is developing a 22,000-square-foot medical office building in Charlotte, N.C., with an ASC.
- Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC.
- Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio broke ground on a project featuring a hospital, medical office building and ASC.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a Saratoga Springs, Utah, campus that will hold an ASC.
- Bronson Healthcare kicked off construction on its new ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company is headquartered.
- Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is building an ASC in Mills River, N.C.
- Wichita, Kan.-based Grene Vision Group is planning a building with an ASC adjacent to its existing facility.
- A Surgery Center Services of America-designed laser eye surgery ASC has been completed in Huntsville, Ala.
- Surgery Center Services of America opened the Epic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- A site plan review committee on Nov. 1 approved plans for Bellin Health's ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
- The Pain Treatment Center of America in Texarkana, Ark., is building a new facility with an ASC.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is opening an ASC in Bismarck, N.D.
- Excela Health plans to build a $12 million ASC in Connellsville, Pa.
- Excelsior Orthopedics is moving forward with its $6.2 million, two-phase expansion on an ASC affiliate, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center.
- Advanced Pain Care opened a new outpatient surgical facility in South Austin, Texas.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth opened a redesigned surgery center in Germantown, a Memphis suburb.
- Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, the newly formed joint venture ASC company led by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.
- The University of Chicago's proposal for a for a microhospital with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., was approved.
- Crystal Clinic opened an orthopedic hospital with an ASC Nov. 1 in Fairlawn, Ohio.
- St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical are opening a gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala.
- The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding to Gas City, Ind., with a surgery center.