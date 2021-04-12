$3M urology ASC opens in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, Pa., MyChesCo reported April 9.

The 8,160-square-foot facility has three operating rooms and 11 beds in its recovery bay. It's a class C facility, the largest classification of ASCs, specifically made for urology.

Outpatient services will treat conditions including kidney stones, incontinence and urinary obstruction.

