Minnesota hospital, physician group team up for multimillion-dollar ASC

St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) and Gateway Clinic are joining forces for a multimillion-dollar ASC in Moose Lake, Minn., the hospital said Oct. 13.

The Northern Lakes Surgery Center, slated to open next summer, will occupy 9,000 square feet of a 25,000-square-foot building that was formerly a department store. The additional space likely will be used by tenants in the future.

Moose Lake-based Gateway Family Health Clinic is a 32-physician group with three clinics in Minnesota, according to its website.

Through an existing partnership with Gateway, St. Luke's specialty physicians in cardiology, gynecology, neurosurgery, urology and vascular surgery see patients in Gateway clinics.