Illinois outpatient center opens in former grocery store building

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into an ASC, St. Louis Business Journal reported Oct. 19. The center began seeing patients earlier in October.

The new outpatient center is BJC's first in Illinois and third overall, with the other two located in Chesterfield, Mo., and Wentzville, Mo.

The health system said in January that the property would be redeveloped into a 40,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional space to accommodate future expansion.

BJC said the clinic will offer services including orthopedics, sports medicine, pain management, gastroenterology and obstetrics and gynecology, according to St. Louis Business Journal.













