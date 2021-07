Empire Eye Physicians completed its clinic and ASC in Spokane Valley, Wash., according to Bernando | Wills Architects, an architecture and planning firm involved in the project.

The project, 15 years in the making, includes 10,000 square feet of clinic space and 5,000 square feet of ASC space.

Empire Eye Physicians has a team of five physicians providing LASIK procedures, lens implants, corneal transplants and dry eye treatments, among other services.